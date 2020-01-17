Kathy Bates has discussed the #MeToo movement in a new interview, saying that “times were different” when she started out in the 1970s.

The actor has just picked up her fourth Oscar nomination in her career for new crime drama Richard Jewell, which comes to UK cinemas on January 31.

Read more: It’s time to call out your workplace Weinstein

Speaking to The Guardian in a new interview, Bates has spoken of the differences between her time starting out in the film industry and the challenges young actors face now, admitting that “times were different” when she entered the industry in the 1970s.

“About people like [Harvey] Weinstein and the casting couch and all of that,” Bates began. “I have a confession. In my day, if you went up to a guy’s hotel room, you knew exactly why you were going and in those days it was consensual.”

She continued: “Times were different, but I really support the women who are coming forward now and I’m not happy about the men who are being accused falsely – but the ones who deserve all they’re getting, my feeling is hey, go for it.”

This week, it was revealed that Alan Partridge actor Steve Coogan is set to explore the #MeToo era in a new comedy drama on Channel 4.

The show, Channel 4 reveal, aims to “skewer and satirise the complex state of contemporary sexual politics”.