Ke Huy Quan addresses ‘Indiana Jones 5’ rumours

Ke Huy Quan has spoken about the ongoing rumours that suggest that he’ll make an appearance in Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

The fifth and final Indiana Jones film is released on June 30. A synopsis reads: “Finding himself in a new era, approaching retirement, Indy wrestles with fitting into a world that seems to have outgrown him.

“But as the tentacles of an all-too-familiar evil return in the form of an old rival, Indy must don his hat and pick up his whip once more to make sure an ancient and powerful artifact doesn’t fall into the wrong hands.”

Ever since the film was announced fans have speculated that Quan will make a return to the franchise after starring as Short Round in 1984’s Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom.

Last year Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford reunited with Quan at the Disney D23 Expo before Jones presented Quan his Oscar for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, which picked up Best Picture at the 2023 ceremony.

However, it’s not good news for people hoping to see the pair together on the big screen again.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Quan responded to the Indiana Jones 5 cameo rumours. “I don’t want to disappoint the fans. I want to say [it is happening], but no,” he said.

Earlier this month Harrison Ford confirmed that Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny will be his last time starring in the iconic franchise.

“This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I’ll play the character,” he said. “I anticipate that it will be the last time that [the character] appears in a film.”

Speaking about his final outing last year, Ford said: “Indiana Jones movies are about mystery and adventure. But they’re also about heart, and I’m really, really happy that we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Next month, Disney+’s upcoming adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s American Born Chinese will reunite Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu.