Ke Huy Quan reflects on journey to his first Oscar: “Stories like this only happen in movies”

Ke Huy Quan reflected on his journey to his first Oscar as he collected the award for Best Supporting Actor at tonight’s (March 12).

The star got his first roles in Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom and The Goonies in the ‘80s, but only went on to a number of small TV parts before falling from the industry’s favour.

Quan made his comeback with Everything Everywhere All At Once last year, playing Waymond Wang in the film. “Oh my god! Thank you,” he began his speech. “My mum is 84 years old and she’s at home watching. Mum, I just won an Oscar.”

He continued: “My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow, I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies – I cannot believe it’s happening to me. This is the American dream! Thank you so much to the Academy for this honour of a lifetime.”

The actor thanked his mother and brother and paid tribute to his wife, who was watching from the front row of the audience. “I owe everything to the love of my life who, month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come,” he said.

“Dreams are something you have to believe in – I almost gave up on mine. To all of you out there, please keep your dreams alive. Thank you so much for welcoming me back. I love you.”

Going into the ceremony tonight, Everything Everywhere All At Once led the nominations with 11 nods. At the time of writing, it has collected two awards – Quan’s Best Supporting Actor trophy and Jamie Lee Curtis’ Best Supporting Actress gong. Keep up with all of the winners at the Oscars 2023 here.

Elsewhere at the Oscars 2023, an “uncomfortable” red carpet interview with Hugh Grant has gone viral online after the star gave concise answers and appeared to raise his eyebrows at presenter Ashley Graham. Jimmy Kimmel also addressed last year’s Will Smith slap in his opening monologue.

Performances so far have come from Lady Gaga, who delivered an emotional performance of ‘Hold My Hand’, and David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu. The latter trio performed Everything Everywhere All At Once’s ‘This Is A Life’, with Byrne wearing the movie’s infamous hot dog fingers.