Keanu Reeves cut a man’s head open by mistake on ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ set: “That really fucking sucked!”

Keanu Reeves has revealed he “cut a gentleman’s head open” on the set of John Wick: Chapter 4 by mistake.

The actor, who plays the lethal assassin in the films, is famous for pushing himself when it comes to performing his own stunts. And, it seems that doing so hasn’t come without risks to himself or others, as he explained it “really fucking sucked” to hurt another crew member while filming.

When asked by ComicBook if there’d been any accidents on the set of the adrenaline-pumping action film, Reeves replied in the affirmative before describing some incidents. The Matrix star added that tiredness certainly takes its toll on performers while filming movies like the Wick series.

Advertisement

“Well I mean everyone is pretty tired – but it’s the best kind of tired,” he explained in terms of how something might happen on set. “It’s like you climbed a mountain now you’re resting; like you finished the game and you won.”

He went on to describe some of the accidents, saying: “So in terms of accidents: I made a mistake once – I cut a gentleman’s head open. So that really fucking sucked – excuse my language. But other than that… oh, one guy got hit by a car. He was in the car, so he had to go to the hospital, but he was okay.”

Reeves went on to say that the general warning is that “you do have to take care,” on a film set. With that said, the actor went on to say that “everyone [on set] is watching out for each other”. He ended his thought by commenting: “So there’s some bruising and aches and pains, but, ‘No humans were harmed in the filming of this motion picture!'”

Reeves commitment to the film’s all-out nature has seen John Wick: Chapter 4 hailed as one of the best action films ever made in early reviews.

The film follows Wick on yet another adventure as the unlucky but supremely skilled assassin as the price on his head continues to go up and up. As NME said in its four star review, expect “an all-action blockbuster that truly gives its all”.