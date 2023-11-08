Actor Keanu Reeves is set to perform at Rock For People in the Czech Republic with his band Dogstar, it was announced today.

The trio formed in the early 1990s, and became a firm cult favourite, with their alternative rock style and impressive tours alongside the likes of David Bowie and Bon Jovi.

After two studio albums and 20 inactive years, the band reunited earlier this year, with their new studio album ‘Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees’ being released last month. They are currently touring the US, with their final show taking place in Nashville, Tennessee on December 20.

Advertisement

In a statement, Michal Thomes, the Festival Director at Rock For People spoke on the forthcoming performance by the John Wick star, saying: “Having Dogstar perform with the stellar Keanu Reeves on bass is a real dream come true for me.”

And it isn’t the first time the group were sought after by the festival. “We tried to invite the band back in the 90s, but it didn’t work out then and then they were inactive for almost 20 years. We are even more happy that we finally made it.”

The festival, which already boasts headliners including Bring Me The Horizon and Avril Lavigne, will take place in Hradec Králové, Czech Republic between June 12th-15th, 2024. It is set to be a jam-packed weekend, and Thomes notes the impact of this new announcement for the festival’s potential.

“The participation of Dogstar and Keanu Reeves at Rock For People festival will surely be an unforgettable experience for both music and film fans,” shared Thomes.

Tickets to Rock For People festival 2024 are available now.