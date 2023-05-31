Kate Beckinsale has recalled how Keanu Reeves and Robert Sean Leonard helped her avoid a wardrobe malfunction at the Cannes Film Festival.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday (May 30), the actor shared a photo of herself at the festival in 1993 from the premiere of film Much Ado About Nothing, pictured alongside co-stars Reeves, Sean Leonard and Denzel Washington.

In the caption, Beckinsale explained why she’s holding down her outfit in the photo, writing: “Fun fact though: I had bought the bodysuit in the Sock Shop at the airport and when I got in the car to drive to the premiere with Denzel and Pauletta Washington, all the poppers in the crotch popped themselves open and it flipped up like a roller blind.

Advertisement

“I didn’t feel it appropriate to go delving around in my undercarriage with all of us in the back of the car so I just quietly panicked. Walked out onto the biggest red carpet of my life and whispered to Keanu and Robert Sean Leonard what had happened.

“In this picture I am holding the front gusset down and the two of them are holding the back gusset. Absolute legends who may not even have fully understood the physics of what was happening or even heard the word ‘gusset’ before, but both jumped in to save me now questions asked.”

Reeves has attractive headlines for his positive deeds in recent years, including making a surprise appearance at a couple’s wedding in Northamptonshire and responding to a young fan’s rapid-fire questions following a flight from London to New York.

Following filming on John Wick: Chapter 4, Reeves also handed out t-shirts to the film’s stunt crew emblazoned with their on-screen death counts.

Recently, the actor played his first gig in two decades as part of his grunge band Dogstar at the BottleRocket festival. The band previously released two albums, 1996’s ‘Our Little Visionary’ and 2000’s ‘Happy Ending’ before calling it quits in 2002.