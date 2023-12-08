Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood mansion burgled by men in ski masks

Keanu Reeves’ Hollywood mansion was broken into by burglars in ski masks this week, taking one of his firearms in the process.

On Wednesday (December 6), the Los Angeles Police Department received an anonymous call reporting that there were trespassers on the property at around 7pm.

TMZ reported that multiple men in ski masks smashed a window and illegally entered the property. By the time police arrived, nobody was found on the premises. A firearm is said to have been taken, but it appears nobody was harmed.

Reeves was not present at the time, and law enforcement are continuing to investigate the robbery.

It is not the first time Reeves has faced this kind of threat. In 2016, he sought help from police when a stranger showed up to his house with a mysterious package that made reference to his role in the Matrix films.

Reeves’ band Dogstar performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November, playing their new single ‘Breach’.

The song is taken from their new album ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’, which is their first LP in two decades and came out in October.

Dogstar was formed back in 1994 and featured Reeves on bass, Bret Domrose as guitarist/vocalist, and Rob Mailhouse on drums. During their time as a band, the trio released two albums – the 1996 breakthrough ‘Our Little Visionary’ and sophomore album ‘Happy Ending’.

The latter arrived in 2000, and the band eventually split two years later. The reformation of Dogstar took place in the summer of 2022 and the members made their return to the live stage in May with a set at BottleRock festival in Napa Valley.

Dogstar are also set to perform at Rock For People in the Czech Republic next year.

In other Dogstar/Keanu Reeves news, last month the actor and bassist revealed that he once received a music lesson from Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist, Flea.

It was also reported in September that Reeves asked for the titular character of the John Wick franchise to be “definitively” killed off at the end of Chapter 4, released earlier this year.