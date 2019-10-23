Keanu Reeves lines up potential role in ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Chris Morgan has sat down for talks to bring the 'Matrix' star into the franchise

Keanu Reeves could potentially be joining the Fast & Furious franchise.

The actor is already signed up for a return in the forthcoming Matrix 4.

Now, in an interview with Screen Rant, the franchise’s long-time writer Chris Morgan has revealed that he’s sat down with Reeves to discuss him potentially joining the forthcoming film.

“I sat down with him and we’re talking about [it],” Morgan said. “I wanted him to be in the Fast universe for a very long time. We’re just trying to find… the hardest thing is always time and competing schedules and then designing the right thing together. My fervent desire is to bring him into this franchise for sure.”

Reeves could be set to join Cardi B in The Fast & Furious 9, after the rapper was recently confirmed for a role in the film alongside reggaeton star Ozuna.

The news was revealed in a video posted to Instagram featuring Vin Diesel and Cardi, with Vin saying: “I know I’m exhausted, we gave every single thing we could for this movie, we put it all on the table, put it all out there.”

Cardi agrees, saying: “I’m tired, but I can’t wait. I ain’t gon’ front, this gonna be the best one.”

Fast & Furious 9 will comes out in May 2020, following a number of delays.

It follows recent spin-off Hobbs & Shaw, which starred Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham.

The last official Fast & Furious film was Fast & Furious 8, also known as The Fate Of The Furious, which came out back in 2017.