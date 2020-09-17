Keanu Reeves says ‘The Matrix 4’ will be an “inspiring love story”

Keanu Reeves has said that The Matrix 4 will be a “love story” that will “inspire” fans.

The actor is set to reprise his role of Neo in the upcoming fourth instalment of the sci-fi franchise alongside Carrie-Anne Moss, who will return as Trinity.

Appearing on BBC One’s The One Show last night (September 16), Reeves confirmed that he was currently filming The Matrix 4 in Berlin. “We’re out here trying to make some magic,” he said.

Asked about what’s in store for Neo, who met an uncertain end in The Matrix Revolutions, Reeves admitted that things “looked a little dire” for his character the last time we saw him.

It's happening! Keanu Reeves confirms that a new The Matrix film is in the works! 🙌#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/hKQCpw0M3e — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 16, 2020

“We have a wonderful director, Lana Wachowski, and she has written a beautiful script that is a love story, it’s inspiring,” he explained.

“It’s another version, a call to wake up and it has some great action. All will be revealed.”

Questioned on whether the film would be a prequel to the trilogy, Reeves responded: “No, no. No going in the past.” You can watch the clip above.

The Matrix 4 is currently set for release in April 2022, having faced delays in production during the coronavirus crisis. Prior to the shutdown, Reeves was spotted filming as Neo in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

Meanwhile, Laurence Fishburne recently revealed that he’s “not been invited” to reprise his role of Morpheus for the reboot, adding: “I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”