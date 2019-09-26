Keanu Reeves teases what to expect from ‘The Matrix 4’

It's time to go down the rabbit hole again...

Keanu Reeves has teased what fans can expect from The Matrix 4, after he signed up to play Neo once more.

Having confirmed his return last month, Reeves told Entertainment Weekly he was “absolutely” excited for the fourth installment.

“It’s very ambitious,” he said. “As it should be!”

Although details of the film remain extremely scant, we know that it will also see the return of Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Lana Wachowski will return behind the camera, but she’ll be going it alone without sister Lilly.

In a statement announcing the new film , Warner Bros. Picture Group chairman Toby Emmerich said last month: “We could not be more excited to be re-entering ‘The Matrix’ with Lana. Lana is a true visionary – a singular and original creative filmmaker – and we are thrilled that she is writing, directing and producing this new chapter in ‘The Matrix’ universe.”

In May, John Wick 3 director Chad Stahelski appeared to confirm a fourth Matrix movie was on the way. “I’m super that the Wachowskis are not just doing a Matrix, but they’re expanding what we all loved,” he said in an interview. “And if it’s anywhere near the level of what they’ve already done, it wouldn’t take more than a call to go, ‘Hey, we want you to be a stunt guy’, and I would probably go and get hit by a car.”

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that Sandra Bullock was offered the role of Neo before it eventually went to Reeves. According to sources, filming is expected to begin at the start of 2020. No release date for The Matrix 4 has been confirmed at present.