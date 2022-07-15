Keanu Reeves wants to play Batman in live-action film: “It’s been a dream”

Keanu Reeves has said it would be a “dream” to play Batman in a live-action film.

The actor, who voices a version of Batman in animated film DC League of Super-Pets, expressed an interest in portraying the character in a live-action feature.

Speaking to Extra, Reeves said: “I love Batman, as a character. I love him in the comic books, in the films, so to get the opportunity to voice, to play Batman was awesome.”

Advertisement

Asked about stepping into the suit himself, Reeves said: “It’s been a dream but [Robert] Pattinson has got Batman right now and he’s doing awesome.

“Maybe down the road. Maybe when they need an older Batman.”

Robert Pattinson is set to reprise the role in a sequel to The Batman, alongside director Matt Reeves.

A spin-off series centred around Oswald Cobblepot aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell) is also in development at HBO Max, which will follow the character “as he rises through the darkened ranks” of Gotham.

Speaking about the spin-off, executive producer Reeves said: “Colin exploded off the screen as the Penguin in The Batman, and having the chance to thoroughly explore the inner life of that character on HBO Max is an absolute thrill.

Advertisement

“Dylan [Clark] and I are so excited to work with Lauren [LeFranc] in continuing Oz’s story as he grabs violently for power in Gotham.”

In a four-star review of The Batman, NME wrote: “Director Matt Reeves has mixed up gritty mob drama with film-noir detective thriller – and thanks to Paul Dano’s ultra-creepy villain, some psychological horror too.

“Most of the time it comes off brilliantly. Pattinson plays him with a dour fanaticism that only occasionally topples over into parody.”