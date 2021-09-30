Keir Starmer believes that a female actor should follow Daniel Craig as James Bond.

Craig makes his last appearance as 007 in No Time To Die, with speculation over who his successor will be back in the spotlight.

The conversation has now extended to the Labour leader, who was asked on ITV’s Good Morning Britain about his favourite Bond actor.

Advertisement

Starmer replied: “I don’t have a favourite Bond, but I do think it is time for a female Bond.”

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who is credited as part of the No Time To Die writing team, recently expressed the opposite. “I think Bond is James Bond,” she said at the film’s premiere. “We just need to cook up someone to rival him.”

Ben Whishaw, who has played tech wizard Q in the last three James Bond films, said he’d like to see a gay actor take on the main role.

“Of course, I would like to see that,” Whishaw said. “I really believe that we should be working towards a world where anyone can play anything and it would be really thrilling if it didn’t matter about someone’s sexuality to take on a role like this.”

Advertisement

He continued: “I think that would be real progress. But we’ll see, we’ll just see where we’re at. I’m amazed by how much has changed in the last five or six years, so we’ll see.”

In NME’s four-star review, No Time To Die is described as a “surprisingly emotional final fling” with Craig’s version of the character.