Keira Knightley rules out ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ return

Keira Knightley has ruled out a return to the Pirates of the Caribbean series, saying she wouldn’t want to change her character’s departure in the series.

The Boston Strangler actor has stated she’s happy with how her character from the franchise, Elizabeth Swann, ended her run in the series. Knightley was asked about the potential of her return by Entertainment Tonight, to which she responded: “I mean, she sailed away so nicely. She sailed away in brilliant style.”

The first movie in the series turns 20 this year, and helped to launch Knightley’s career alongside her turn in early work like Bend It Like Beckham. However, she admitted that she doesn’t remember “very much” about the film, because it came at such a pivotal and incredibly busy point in her career.

Of the first film, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl, she said: “It sort of launched me out of a rocket, really, as far as my career went. That year was Bend It Like Beckham, Love Actually and Pirates of the Caribbean.

“So, I’m being asked about all three. Unfortunately, I was 16 and 17. so I don’t really remember very much of it, but yes, it certainly was a very big year for me.”

Keira’s comments came just a few days after producer Jerry admitted he “would love” to bring Johnny back as Captain Jack Sparrow. Asked at the Oscars if there would be a return to the sixth Pirates film for Depp, Bruckheimer said: “I would love to have him in the movie – that’s all that I can tell you.”

Asked for an update on the project, he said: “We’re all working on it. We’ll see how it comes out. But we’re all very excited. I think we’re gonna have a great screenplay, and we’re getting close.”