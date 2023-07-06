Keke Palmer’s boyfriend criticised for publicly shaming actress’ outfit

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson has been criticised for publicly shaming her outfit at a recent Usher concert.

Jackson, who in February welcomed a child with the Nope star, took to social media to say that her outfit, which was snapped in a photo with Usher, was inappropriate because “you a mom”.

In the photo, Palmer is seen wearing a black bodysuit underneath a sheer polka dot cover-up as she smiles at Usher. “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote.

Jackson’s comment was met with a backlash. “Shaming yo own partner online because they wore an attractive outfit is high levels of insecurity,” one person’s tweet read.

Shaming yo own partner online because they wore an attractive outfit is high levels of insecurity https://t.co/WlVXzTXQGN — 🛸Dan 10🛸 (@DanBoyWonder) July 6, 2023

“The moment men start seeing [women] as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that and [think] they can’t be multifaceted,” another person wrote.

The moment men start seeing woman as mother figures they forget that they have any duality outside of that and thing they can't be multifaceted. Keke Palmer better drop his hating ass https://t.co/tOq6qSSqiC pic.twitter.com/aO3hC4Spfx — hobiebrownlesbianmom (@smoldumblesbo) July 5, 2023

Following the furore online, Jackson took to Instagram to defend his views in a since-deleted post in which he explained that he was upholding his “standards” and “morals”.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote (via Buzzfeed News).

Palmer is yet to comment publicly on the matter.

Eagle-eyed fans have now spotted that the pair, who have been an item for nearly two years, have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

“I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late!” Palmer later wrote after Usher’s gig on Instagram. Some people online viewed it as an unsubtle dig at her partner.

Meanwhile, last year Palmer shut down comparisons to Zendaya, which attributed differences to “colourism”.

The actor and singer was originally compared to the Euphoria star claiming Palmer had faced “colourism” since not becoming as successful in terms of “mainstream popularity”.

“I’d like someone to do a deep-drive on the similarities and differences between Keke Palmer and Zendaya’s careers,” Twitter user Melinda Eg had written.

“This may be one of the clearest examples of how colourism plays out in Hollywood. They were both child-stars, but their mainstream popularity is very different.”

Palmer shot down the comparisons the following day, seemingly attributing colourism to the comparison in the first place while pointing out a number of her accomplishments including her role in Nope, Nickelodeon show True Jackson and her Broadway role as Cinderella.