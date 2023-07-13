Keke Palmer breaks silence after being outfit shamed by boyfriend

Keke Palmer has spoken out after her boyfriend Darius Jackson outfit shamed her on social media.

Earlier this month, a video emerged of Palmer being serenaded by Usher at a concert. Jackson, who in February welcomed a child with the Nope star, later took to Twitter to criticise what she was wearing, saying it was inappropriate because “you a mom”.

In the video, Palmer is seen wearing a black bodysuit underneath a sheer polka dot cover-up as she dances with Usher.

“It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” wrote Jackson in response to the video. His comment was soon met with a backlash as social media users criticised him for shaming his own partner online.

In a new interview with The Cut, Palmer responded to Jackson’s criticism, as well as the support she’s received from fans.

“Do you, new moms. Do you,” Palmer said. “Girl, if there’s one person on this earth that loves you for sure, it’s that baby. Be happy, because there’s no love like it. Somebody loving you like that, hell, who cares?”

On the sudden scrutiny surrounding her appearance, the actor continued: “I’ll be honest, I think before I even had the baby, I was really actually quite self-conscious.

“After having my baby, I’ve gotten so much more powerful. We’re going to lean into this new body, and I think that is the whole aura of what’s happening with me in this big boss era as I come into my 30s, and I have my baby boy, and I’m just continuing to spread my wings as a young woman.”

Following the furor online, Jackson took to Instagram to defend his views in a since-deleted post in which he explained that he was upholding his “standards” and “morals”.

“We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote (via Buzzfeed News).

Eagle-eyed fans have now spotted that the pair, who have been an item for nearly two years, have since unfollowed each other on Instagram. It’s unclear if they are still in a relationship.