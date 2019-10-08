In 1996, cast and crew were "still drunk" on set

T2 Trainspotting actress Kelly Macdonald has said working on the sequel was a far more sensible affair than the original, when some cast and crew were “still drunk” on set.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, the Scottish star revealed everyone was “super fit and healthy” during filming, with Jonny [Lee Miller] and Ewan [McGregor] going for early morning runs up Arthur’s Seat “almost daily”.

It’s a far cry from the original, apparently, when late night drinking sessions meant most would be nursing a sore head come morning.

“It was very different from filming the first one!” she revealed. “Never mind hangovers on set, people were still drunk.”

Macdonald made her screen debut in the Danny Boyle-directed flick, before going on to act in acclaimed features like No Country For Old Men and Gosford Park.

Cast at the tender age of 19, Macdonald played Diane, a local schoolgirl who embarks on an ill-advised relationship with drug addict Mark Renton. She reprised the role in T2 Trainspotting.

Released in 2017, the long-awaited follow-up to Danny Boyle’s Oscar-nominated drama saw Renton, Spud and co. reunited after 20 years apart.

Now drug-free (mostly), the madcap Laudonians head back to Edinburgh where they become embroiled in an ill-advised business venture. Meanwhile, deranged Begbie has escaped prison and is obsessed with exacting revenge on Renton.

Critically acclaimed and a hit at the box office, T2 Trainspotting grossed $41.8m (£34.2m) globally on a budget of $18m (£14.7m).

Following on from the hit 1996 original – based on author Irvine Welsh’s novel – T2 appeared to have written the final chapter in the series. However, Welsh may have other ideas.

During a recent appearance on the Anything Goes podcast, Welsh said he hopes to complete the “Holy Trinity” with a third film at some stage.

”You think The Godfather III, Terminator III – there’s the temptation to do the Holy Trinity, it might evoke Danny’s inner Catholic,” he said. ”We’d have to get moving on it pretty quickly. But it’s something that would be massively interesting to me.”