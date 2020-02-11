Kelly Marie Tran addresses fan reaction to Rose’s role in ‘Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker’

Kelly Marie Tran has responded to the reaction to her character’s reduced role in the most recent Star Wars film.

Tran first appeared in the franchise as Rose Tico in the 2017 film The Last Jedi, a role she took on again in Episode IX: The Rise Of Skywalker, which was released in December.

However, many fans were left outraged that her screentime was drastically cut down. This lead to the hashtag #RoseTicoDeservedBetter to trend on Twitter.

Addressing fans’ anger, Tran told MTV on the red carpet at the Oscars: “I think I’m finally starting to realise that when you’re in something of that calibre, there’s so many people working to make something out of love.

“And no matter what you do, there’s always gonna be people that aren’t happy with that.”

Quizzed on whether she was happy with how her part ended up, she added: “I think that… I’m really just amazed at the way that JJ [Abrams, the film’s director] was able to sort of wrap up all these incredible stories.

“There were so many characters. You know? And at the end of the day I got to be part of something bigger than me, and that’s really special.”

Responding to the backlash back in December, Rise Of Skywalker co-writer Chris Terrio said: “One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie’s footage in the way we wanted to.

“As the process evolved, a few scenes we’d written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we’d hoped for… those scenes unfortunately fell out of the film.”

He added: “The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly – so much so that we anchored her with our favourite person in this galaxy, General Leia.”