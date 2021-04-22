Kelsey Grammer has been cast as an ageing ’70s rock star in new film The Space Between, scored by Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo – you can watch the trailer below.

In the film, Grammer’s character Mickey Adams is trying to find his place in the ’90s Los Angeles music scene when his label decides to drop him after he decides to start making more experimental albums.

The Space Between was directed by Rachel Winter, and also stars Julia Goldani Telles, Andrew Daly, Paris Jackson and Jackson White.

Watch the trailer here:

Rivers Cuomo recently revealed he’s also working on a film musical called Buddha Superstar, as well as progressing on Weezer’s upcoming “four-album” project.

“[The albums are] called ‘Spring’, ‘Summer’, ‘Fall’ and ‘Winter’,” Cuomo told The Forty-Five, and said that Buddha Superstar is being helmed by a Broadway producer attached to Green Day’s American Idiot show.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I can’t believe it’s taken me this long,” Cuomo said. “I think I just needed somebody else to come along and really encourage me.”

Reviewing Weezer’s latest album ‘OK Human’, NME wrote: “Weezer have delivered an album that’s intimate, thoughtful and resolutely human.

Meanwhile, Kelsey Grammer finally confirmed the long-awaited Frasier revival earlier this year, which will air on Paramount+. There is no word yet on casting or release date.

Paramount will release The Space Between in cinemas in the US on April 23, and on digital and demand on June 15.