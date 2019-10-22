Ken Loach attacks “boring” and “cynical” Marvel movies

The Socialist film legend is the latest director to speak out.

Ken Loach has become the latest high-profile filmmaker to attack Marvel movies, branding them “boring” and “nothing to do with the art of cinema”.

The ‘Kes’ and ‘I, Daniel Blake’ director spoke out against the box office hits following criticism from Martin Scorsese, who said they were “not cinema” and Francis Ford Coppola, who described them as “despicable”.

“They’re made as commodities like hamburgers, and it’s not about communicating and it’s not about sharing our imagination,” Loach told Sky News.

“It’s about making a commodity which will make a profit for a big corporation – they’re a cynical exercise. They’re market exercise and it has nothing to do with the art of cinema. William Blake said ‘when money is discussed – art is impossible’.”

Loach, who has used his films to become one of Britain’s most prominent social commentators, explained: “I think reflecting the world we know can make beautiful cinema because it can celebrate who we are.

“It can laugh with us, it can cry with us, it can learn about our deepest feelings and what it is to be human – you find that in the everyday”.

It comes after Guardians of The Galaxy director James Gunn hit back at Coppola’s criticism – which first emerged last weekend.