Ken Loach says he’s been removed from the Labour Party

Filmmaker Ken Loach has said he has been removed from the Labour party.

The director of Sorry We Missed You took to Twitter to claim the party had expelled him because he “would not disown those already expelled”, calling his alleged dismissal a “witch-hunt”.

“Well … I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge. There is indeed a witch-hunt … Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”

Read his full statement here:

'Labour HQ finally decided I'm not fit to be a member of their party, as I will not disown those already expelled. Well…' KL — Ken Loach & Sixteen Films (@KenLoachSixteen) August 14, 2021

