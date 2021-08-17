NewsFilm News

Ken Loach says he’s been removed from the Labour Party

"We are many, they are few"

By Ella Kemp
Ken Loach
Ken Loach is one of the many stars supporting Jeremy Corbyn's new charter for the arts.

Filmmaker Ken Loach has said he has been removed from the Labour party.

The director of Sorry We Missed You took to Twitter to claim the party had expelled him because he “would not disown those already expelled”, calling his alleged dismissal a “witch-hunt”.

“Well … I am proud to stand with the good friends and comrades victimised by the purge. There is indeed a witch-hunt … Starmer and his clique will never lead a party of the people. We are many, they are few. Solidarity.”

Read his full statement here:

Earlier this year, The Thick of It star Chris Addison reacted to a proposed fly-on-the-wall docuseries about Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, saying such a project could “never go well”.

“It should be helpful to them, The Thick Of It,” Addison (who played political aide Oliver Reeder, later directing an episode) told NME of his advice to the people behind the idea of the documentary. “They should be able to look at it and go, ‘Let’s not do whatever that is’.”

“The most depressing thing for Labour supporters is that you know the people in charge of communications for the Labour Party clearly aren’t right. They’re clearly not smart enough to understand what that would look like. That’s terrible. It’s so cringey watching politicians trying to be relatable.”

