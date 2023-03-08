Kenneth Branagh thinks these are the best movies ever made

Kenneth Branagh has revealed his favourite films of all time.

The director and actor, whose recent movie credits include Death On The Nile and Tenet, revealed his choices in a poll for Sight and Sound magazine.

Since 1952, the magazine has asked various filmmakers every decade for their lists of the greatest films of all time. As part of the Winter 2022-23 issue, directors like Branagh, Martin Scorsese, Wes Anderson, Barry Jenkins and Ari Aster were invited to contribute their favourites.

Advertisement

Branagh’s top pick was The Godfather, while Cloud Atlas and Lady Bird also made his top 10. You can see his full list below:

The Godfather Monster Cloud Atlas Black Narcissus Raging Bull The Exorcist Rashomon Citizen Kane Lady Bird Do the Right Thing

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather proved to be a popular choice in the poll, appearing in 14 other lists from directors. However, Branagh was the only director to place it at the top of his list.

Some of his other favourite titles include Patty Jenkins’ 2003 crime drama Monster, Scorsese’s 1980 boxing drama Raging Bull, William Friedkin’s 1973 horror classic The Exorcist and Orson Welles’ 1941 drama Citizen Kane.

Citizen Kane was the only pick Branagh shared in common with Scorsese, whose list included titles such as 2001: A Space Odyssey, Ikiru, The Leopard, The Red Shoes and Vertigo. You can find all of his favourites here.

Branagh most recently appeared in the Sky Atlantic miniseries This England, a political satire in which he portrayed former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of the series, NME wrote: “At times This England feels like BBC political satire The Thick of It, especially in scenes where Cummings and his cronies are brainstorming PR slogans to win the public trust. But with Winterbottom juxtaposing scenes of patients wheezing their last breaths, you’ll be left feeling angry, not amused.