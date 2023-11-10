A pig named Kevin Bacon who went missing two weeks ago from his Pennsylvania home has been reunited with owners.

The pig, who is named after Hollywood star, Kevin Bacon, had only been owned by Chelsea Rumbaugh since October 13. After arriving at the farm in the Cumberland Township, it wasn’t long before he broke loose from his pen and escaped.

Rumbaugh set up a Facebook group called, ‘Bring Kevin Bacon Home’ where she posted, “He stayed close but eventually took off into the woods.”

As the story spread online, the Apollo 13 actor became aware of the incident and how it had affected the Rumbaugh family, and so shared a story on his Threads page, bringing awareness to the missing pic. He captioned the post, “Bring Kevin Bacon Home.”

Eventually, the pig was found, having been tempted by a sticky bun that contained a pet-safe sedative. This was following multiple failed attempts using food trails and humane traps.

According to Unilad, the pig calmly walked back into his pen after consuming the bun.

Now, the family has reinforced the pen to prevent future escape attempts, by putting concrete below the ground to deter Kevin Bacon from tunneling his way out.

The family have hopes that Kevin Bacon’s brush with both danger and fame will help bring awareness to their farm where they “have plans for [their] property to be an open-to-the-public farm and offer services for children and adults who struggle with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and Kevin is going to be here for all of that, too.”

Since Kevin Bacon’s return home, Rumbaugh has changed the Facebook page to ‘Kevin’s Home Adventures’ and they have also started fundraising for their new farm plans, using a GoFundMe page.

The page reads: “We are asking for $2500 [£2047] to just help get us started. We would put this toward fencing in a much larger area for Kevin and other animals, a few heaters (we are attempting to build a small greenhouse with second hand materials), and other small building costs.”

It continues: “We hope this is the start of being able to give back to our community a LOT. We are currently saving up for a used truck & trailer and hope to welcome goats soon.”

