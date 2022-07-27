Kevin Hart gifts Chris Rock a goat named Will Smith live on stage

Kevin Hart gifted Chris Rock a goat called Will Smith live on stage during their recent comedy show.

While performing their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hart brought the farm animal onto the stage and presented it to his fellow comedian.

Hart then revealed that the goat was called Will Smith, in reference to the incident at this year’s Oscars, in which the King Richard star walked onto the stage and slapped Rock for making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Hart is seen holding the goat by a lead as he jokingly remarks: “What the fuck did you just say?”

Appearing on Monday’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hart explained the reasoning behind his gift: “Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration. He’s a large part of the reason that I am where I am today in my career.

“Just from his advice, his insight, etc. He’s my G.O.A.T [greatest of all time], he’s my guy. And I wanted him to feel that.”

However, Hart’s gesture backfired somewhat when the goat proceeded to defecate on Rock’s expensive white shoes.

Hart explained: “In my mind, I thought the goat’s gonna come out and do a tight two minutes. Instead, he shit on Chris’s shoes. He destroyed Chris’s shoes. Chris had on some white moon boots, and the goat got him.”

Last night was by far the best moment of my career…I can’t even explain it…I can’t find the words…Just know that last night was the true definition of a “EPIC NIGHT”…I love my brothers more than words can explain. We made history last night!!!#RockHartChappelle pic.twitter.com/x1XtRXZQCO — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) July 24, 2022

Elsewhere, in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Hart revealed that Smith is in a better space following the fallout from the Oscars incident.

“Will is apologetic, you know, he’s in a better space, of course, than what he was after.

“People are human and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, it’s about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward.”

Hart, who is friends with both Smith and Rock, went on to express his hopes that the pair can put their differences behind them.

He said: ‘I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best.

‘I still love him [Will Smith], I still love Chris, and, you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so.”

Last month, actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry recalled the conversation he had with a “devastated” Will Smith, just moments after the incident.