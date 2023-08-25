Kevin Hart in wheelchair after tearing abdomen in race with ex-NFL player

Kevin Hart has revealed that he’s in a wheelchair after tearing his lower abdomen and hip abductors in a foot race with ex-NFL player Stevan Ridley.

In an Instagram video shared on Wednesday (August 23), the comedian described himself as the “dumbest man alive” for attempting to do some “young man stuff”.

“Ladies and gentleman, the age 40 is real,” Hart said. “All my men, women out there 40 years old and above, it’s not a game. Respect that age.”

He then explained that, while attempting to prove that he was faster than Ridley in a 40-yard dash at a BBQ, he sustained multiple injuries.

“I tore my lower abdomen, my abductors are torn,” he revealed. “I don’t know what that is but I tore them. I tore those too. I can’t walk.”

The comedian said he was posting the video so that fans won’t be alarmed if they see him out and about in a wheelchair.

The comedian captioned the post: “44 and sitting my ass down!!!!! I got to be the dumbest man alive!!!!! What the fuck am I doing???? I blew my shit….I’m done. FML”

Some of Hart’s famous friends shared their sympathies in the comments, with Dwayne Johnson writing: ‘I tore my adductor off my pelvis during a wrestling match. True story.

You’ll be fine. You’ll grow a 3rd ball but you’ll be fine. Heal up.

Will Smith commented: “Getting older is REAL!! Heal Up, Kev!!,” while Jamie Foxx wrote: “The barbecue title??!!! WELP! Get well soon,” along with a number of crying with laughter emojis.

TV host Steve Harvey also replied to the post, writing: “Welp if it will make you feel better at 66 I don’t even have abs or adductors, just use your stomach. Heal up nephew.”

Last year, Hart gifted Chris Rock a goat named Will Smith live on stage during a show at New York’s Madison Square Garden – in reference to the slap incident at the Oscars.

His next major role is in the film adaptation of Borderlands, directed by Eli Roth and based on the video game series of the same name. The film also stars Cate Blanchett, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis and Haley Bennett.