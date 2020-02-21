Kevin Hart says he and Jason Statham are going to co-star in ‘The Man From Toronto’

Kevin Hart has announced that he and Jason Statham are set to team up for a new movie, claiming that the film is “going to deliver on so many levels”.

The two actors have never before appeared together on the big screen.

Late last month, it was widely reported that Hart and Statham were in negotiations to co-star in the Sony action-comedy The Man From Toronto. Patrick Hughes, who directed The Hitman’s Bodyguard, is in the director’s chair, with production set to begin in March.

Hart has now appeared to signal that those talks have ended successfully, posting on Instagram about how he “couldn’t be more excited about my next movie”.

“[Statham] and I have been trying to figure out a movie to do together for years,” Hart wrote in the above post. “I’m happy to say that we not only figured it out but we also knocked the idea out of the park. I can’t wait to start production man.

“This movie is going to deliver on so many levels… Buckle up people!!!!”

Back in November, Hart made his first public appearance since he was injured in a car crash on September 1.

Accepting the award for Best Comedy Act of 2019 at the E! People’s Choice Awards, Hart said the accident “makes me appreciate life even more. It makes me appreciate the things that really matter… family.”