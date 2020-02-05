Kevin Hart says “other version of myself died” in “resurrection” car accident

Kevin Hart has spoken about his recovery following a car crash last September and how he regards the experience as “a resurrection”.

The actor, 40, said that he realised he needed to “do better” after the near-fatal accident caused him to reevaluate his life.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the Jumanji: The Next Level star said he became hyper-aware of the importance of prioritising family above all else. “I’m not trying to get back to where I was before — I want to be better than before,” he said. “It’s a resurrection. That’s the best way for me to put it. I feel like the other version of myself died in that moment and this new version was born to understand and to do better.”

“I’m glad this is coming now,” he added. “I’m getting older. I’m 40. You know, this is when I’m supposed to start realising this shit.

The comedian also reflected on the time he spent in the hospital after the accident, which caused him to undergo emergency back surgery.

“It all boiled down to four walls,” he said. “And in the space of those four walls was my wife and my brother, my kids and my friends, all on rotation. And I got a chance to think about what matters, and it’s not fame. It’s not money. It’s not jewellery, cars, or watches. What matters are relationships. You know, the people that were helping me get up and out of the bed.”

“When shit hits the fan, you’re going to realise that the things that matter are all you truly care about,” Hart continued. “Nothing else fucking matters.”

The star revealed that he now devotes ample time time to his family. “I’m sitting with the kids before and after dinner. We are doing Taco Tuesdays, Mexican-food Thursdays, Chinese-food Sundays. We got movie night twice a week. Now I’m walking my fucking dog. I’m picking up dog shit.”

In other news, Hart recently addressed last year’s Oscar controversy surrounding homophobic language he had previously used in a number of tweets.

Hart was heavily criticised at the time for not fully addressing the accusations of homophobia that eventually led to him stepping down as host of the 2018 Academy Awards, despite his team advising him that his approach was wrong.