Kevin Hart has signed an exclusive film deal with Netflix.

The actor and comedian will star in and produce at least four separate films for the streaming service through his production banner, HartBeat Productions.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” said Hart in a statement via The Hollywood Reporter. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix.”

Netflix’s head of film, Scott Stuber added: “Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times.

“He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films.”

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Hart and Wesley Snipes had been cast as brothers in Netflix miniseries True Story, separately from his current deal.

Hart, who is also producing, will play a version of himself called Kid, opposite Snipes as Kid’s older brother Carlton.

“I’ve never been more excited about an acting project in my career,” Hart said at the time. “I’ve always been a fan of Wesley Snipes and working with him is mind-blowing.”

The plot synopsis of True Story reads: “A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”