Kevin Hart suffers “major back injuries” in car accident

The driver lost control of the comedian’s car

Kevin Hart has been hospitalised with back injuries after being involved in a car accident in Calabasas, California early on Sunday (September 1).

The comedian was in his car with a passenger when his driver lost control of the vehicle. The car – Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, which he bought in July as a 40th birthday present to himself – went off the road and down an embankment.

Though the driver and other passenger were trapped in the car, Hart managed to get out and head to his house nearby to get medical attention. The police later determined the driver had not been under the influence of alcohol when he lost control of the car, a report states. Both Hart and the driver suffered “major back injuries” and were sent to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Just the day before, Hart had posted an Instagram post, professing how happy he was to be home for the Labour Day long weekend.

Celebrities like Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews and Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Karl-Anthony Towns have taken to social media with their well-wishes for Hart.

Forbes recently named Hart as the world’s top-earning stand-up comedian for the second time. He recently appeared in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and is due to appear in Jumanji: The Next Level.