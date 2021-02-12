Kevin Hart’s personal shopper has been charged with stealing $1million from the actor

Hart earned $39m (£28m) from his acting, comedy and sponsorships in 2020, according to Forbes.

Last month, Hart signed an exclusive film deal with Netflix, to star in and produce at least four separate films for the streaming service through his production banner, HartBeat Productions.

Meanwhile, it was previously announced that Hart and Wesley Snipes had been cast as brothers in Netflix miniseries True Story, separately from his current deal.

Hart, who is also producing, will play a version of himself called Kid, opposite Snipes as Kid’s older brother Carlton.

The plot synopsis of True Story reads: “A tour stop in Kid’s hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother threaten to destroy everything he’s built.”