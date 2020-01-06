Kevin Smith announces ‘Mallrats’ sequel ‘Twilight of the Mallrats’

Kevin Smith has revealed his plans for a new Mallrats sequel after several failed attempts.

The movie came out in 1995, and while it failed at the box office it has since become a big cult classic.

Taking to Instagram, Smith revealed his plans for 2020, admitting he is working on a screenplay for a sequel called Twilight of the Mallrats.

Advertisement

“It’s gonna be hard for 2020 to measure up to 2019 – but I’m off to a fun start by writing stuff for Brodie Bruce & Co. to say in the new script I’m calling TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS!” he said.

Smith also updated fans on Clerks 3, adding: “The CLERKS III script is also underway, so we’ll see which flick will be my first film of the roaring 20’s!”

A Mallrats sequel was planned back in 2015, which later morphed into a TV series. However, Smith later revealed it had been turned down by a number of TV networks.

Meanwhile, the director recently opened-up about Clerks 3, revealing that it is in part inspired by his own heart attack in 2018.

Advertisement

“Randal has a heart attack, decides that he came so close to death, and his life has meant nothing, there’s nobody to memorialise him, he has no family or anything like that,” Smith explained.

“And in the recovery, while under fentanyl, he comes to the conclusion at mid-life, having almost died, having worked in a movie store his whole life and watched other people’s movies, he tells Dante, I think we need to make a movie. So Dante and Randal make Clerks. That’s the story of Clerks 3.”