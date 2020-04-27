Kevin Smith has written the ‘Mallrats 2’ script during quarantine

Kevin Smith has confirmed that he has written the script for his long-awaited Mallrats sequel.

The original movie was released in 1995 and has gone on to become a cult classic, though it wasn’t until earlier this year that Smith confirmed he was getting to work on a follow-up called Twilight of the Mallrats after a number of failed attempts.

In a new Instagram post, the writer revealed that he had managed to finish his first draft while in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic, while also teasing some plot details.

“Thanks in part to the #Quarantine, I finally finished a funny first draft of TWILIGHT OF THE MALLRATS!” he wrote.

He revealed that it would be set 25 years after the original, writing: “Brodie Bruce will be back for an unnecessary sequel set against the Mallpocalypse! Rene, Willam, Gwen, Brandy, T.S., Trish, Mr. Svenning, LaFours and the rebooted @jayandsilentbob are the returning ‘Rats in an Askewniverse imagining about what happens when the sidewalk sales end, and ‘happily ever after’ is easier to say than live!”

Smith admitted that the Jay and Silent Bob parts were “some of [his] favourite conceptual comedy [he’s] ever written”, and that “the whole script is silly, sentimental and sweet”.

“At 98 pages, the story moves like a brakeless bullet train!” he continued, though admitted that it will be “months before we can actually shoot it”, and that he would divulge more information on his new podcast, Silent Bob Speaks.

On top of that, Smith said that he would next be getting to work on a draft of Moose Jaws, the third entry into his ‘True North’ trilogy, as well as a new draft of Clerks 3.

A Mallrats sequel was previously on the cards in 2015, though it later turned into a TV series. Smith later revealed that the series was turned down by a number of networks.

