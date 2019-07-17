Prosecutors drop indecent assault case against Kevin Spacey

The alleged incident occurred in July 2016

Prosecutors in the US have dropped an indecent assault case accusing Kevin Spacey of groping an 18-year-old man at a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

The alleged victim, who filed a civil lawsuit against the embattled actor in relation to the case, dropped his suit earlier this month, although no official reason was given at the time. Spacey had been accused of groping the then-18-year-old man at the Nantucket restaurant and bar where the latter worked back in July 2016 after allegedly getting him drunk.

The actor denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, claimed the accuser had financial motivations for making the claims against the actor.

An indecent assault and battery case which had been mounted against Spacey has now been dropped by lawyers in Massachusetts, Cape and Islands district attorney Michael O’Keefe confirmed today (July 17). Court documents stated that the case will not proceed due to “the unavailability of the complaining witness”.

Spacey’s accuser invoked his fifth amendment rights against self-incrimination during a court hearing on July 8, according to CNN. Spacey’s lawyers claimed that text messages pertaining to the alleged incident were deleted by the alleged victim, with the phone which was apparently used on the night — which the alleged victim was ordered to testify about — having since gone missing.

“My client and his family have shown an enormous amount of courage under difficult circumstances,” attorney Mitchell Garabedian, who represented the young man, said (via CNN).

Spacey was removed from House Of Cards after allegations of sexual misconduct were first made against him in 2017. Actor Anthony Rapp first accused Spacey of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following. In two separate statements, Spacey said he did not recall the incident with Rapp and, later, that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment”.

Spacey broke his silence on the claims against him last year in a bizarre video that saw him reprise his House Of Cards character Frank Underwood.