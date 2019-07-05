Kevin Spacey accuser drops lawsuit days after filing it

The young man had accused the actor of groping him in a bar in 2016

A man who filed a lawsuit against Kevin Spacey for allegedly groping him in a Nantucket bar in 2016 has dropped the suit against the actor.

Spacey will still face charges of indecent assault related to the alleged incident and is expected to go to trial later this year.

According to the accuser, whose name has not been released, the actor gave him drinks at Nantucket’s Club Car bar and then fondled his genitals. The man was 18 years old at the time the alleged incident took place and was a member of staff at the bar in question.

The lawsuit was filed by the man’s attorney, Mitchell Garabedian, in Nantucket County Superior Court last week. However, the lawyer filed a notice dismissing the case on Wednesday (July 3) before emailing it to the media on Friday morning (July 5). No reason has been given for dropping the suit.

“Respectfully, because of the pending criminal action I have no further comment at this time,” Garabedian wrote.

Spacey, meanwhile, has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charge he faces from the alleged incident. His attorney Alan Jackson claimed the accuser had financial motivations for making the claims against the actor.

The star was removed from House Of Cards after allegations of sexual misconduct were first made against him in 2017. Actor Anthony Rapp first accused him of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following. In two separate statements, the House Of Cards star said he did not recall the incident with Rapp and, later, that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

Spacey broke his silence on the claims against him last year in a bizarre video that saw him reprise his House Of Cards character Frank Underwood. In the clip titled “Let me be Frank”, Spacey said: “Of course, some believed everything and have just been waiting with bated breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare everything you said is true and that I got what I deserved. Wouldn’t that be easy if it was all so simple?”