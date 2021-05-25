Kevin Spacey casting defended by producer of comeback film

The producer of Kevin Spacey‘s comeback film L’uomo Che Disegno Dio has defended casting the actor following allegations of sexual misconduct made against him.

Spacey is set to play a sex abuse investigator in the new film from Italian actor and director Franco Nero, who will also star in the film alongside his wife Vanessa Redgrave.

Louis Nero, the film’s producer, defended casting Spacey by saying he thinks the allegations made against him are “false.” He added in a statement obtained by CNN: “I cast him because he is a great actor.”

Franco Nero echoed Louis’ sentiments, saying in a statement when the news first broke: “I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” Spacey declined ABC News’ and Variety‘s request for comment.

The low-budget indie film follows “the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices,” as reported by Filmitalia.

Spacey’s casting will mark his first film role since multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations were brought against him.

He was removed from Netflix Whitehouse drama House Of Cards after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him in November 2018. Actor Anthony Rapp first accused him of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following.

Spacey has denied all the allegations.

The actor last starred in 2018’s Billionaire Boys Club. The film suffered at the box office, taking a record-breaking low of just $126 (£98) on its opening day in US cinemas.