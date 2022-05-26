Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault against three men

Kevin Spacey has been charged with four counts of sexual assault against three men in the UK.

The UK’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced the charges on Thursday (May 26), saying the actor is also accused of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

Spacey is accused of two acts of sexual assault against the first alleged victim in London in March 2005. The second alleged assault took place in London in August 2008.

The third alleged victim claims he was sexually assaulted in Gloucestershire in April 2013.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Spacey was set to make his acting return in the film 1242 – Gateway To The West. It would mark his first major role since sexual assault allegations were brought against him in 2017.

Actor Anthony Rapp first accused Spacey of making sexual advances to him in 1986 when he was aged 14, which was followed by numerous other allegations of misconduct. Spacey has denied all the allegations against him.