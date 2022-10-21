Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault of Anthony Rapp

A New York court has dismissed a sexual assault lawsuit against Kevin Spacey.

The House Of Cards actor was found “not liable” in the civil suit brought by actor Anthony Rapp who alleged that Spacey had inappropriately touched him at a party in 1986 when he was 14 years old.

Rapp, now 50, had been seeking around $40million (£36million) in damages from Spacey, who denied the allegations.

Following deliberations that lasted an hour and a half, a jury found that Rapp had been unable to prove his claim about the alleged sexual advance. Spacey reportedly hugged his lawyers in the courtroom following the verdict.

Spacey is also facing five separate charges of sexual assault in the UK, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The actor spoke in court at the Old Bailey in London in July where he denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

He was granted unconditional bail, with a trial of three to four weeks scheduled to begin on June 6, 2023. A preliminary hearing will take place in early 2023.

The allegations relate to three men across London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013 when Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.

The actor previously denied the charges in a statement on ABC’s Good Morning America, saying: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”