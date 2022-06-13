Kevin Spacey due to appear in UK court over sexual assault charges

Kevin Spacey has been formally charged with four counts of sexual assault and will appear in court in the UK later this week.

The actor was charged with the counts last month relating to alleged offences in London and Gloucestershire between 2005 and 2013, and confirmed afterwards that he would voluntarily travel to the UK.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed that Spacey has arrived in the UK, meaning he is now formally charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS). He is expected to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (June 16) at 10am.

The charges relate to alleged offences against three men, while Spacey also faces a charge of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

The actor previously shared a statement with ABC’s Good Morning America before he travelled to the UK, saying: “I very much appreciate the Crown Prosecution Service’s statement in which they carefully reminded the media and the public that I am entitled to a fair trial, and innocent until proven otherwise.

“While I am disappointed with their decision to move forward, I will voluntarily appear in the UK as soon as can be arranged and defend myself against these charges, which I am confident will prove my innocence.”

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, previously stated: “The CPS has authorised criminal charges against Kevin Spacey, 62, for four counts of sexual assault against three men.

“He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.