Kevin Spacey ordered to pay ‘House Of Cards’ studio $31million in damages

Kevin Spacey has been ordered to pay over $30million in damages to the production company behind House of Cards.

According to Variety, an arbitrator has found Spacey guilty of breaching his contract by violating MRC’s policy against sexual harassment.

The production company cut ties with the actor in 2017 and also scrapped a season of the series in light of several allegations of sexual misconduct made against Spacey.

The actor and his companies, M. Profitt Productions and Strigger Street Productions, have been ordered to pay $29.5milion (£22million) in damages to MRC after the company filed a petition yesterday (November 22) in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Spacey and co will also have to pay $1.2million (£898,014) in legal fees, and $235,000 (£175,861) in additional costs.

“With one exception, the Arbitrator found the third party witnesses to be credible, and found the allegations against Spacey to be true,” the petition reportedly reads.

“The Arbitrator found that Spacey’s conduct constituted a material breach of his acting and executive producing agreements with MRC, and that his breaches excused MRC’s obligations to pay him any further compensation in connection with the show.”

MRC said in a statement following the hearing: “The safety of our employees, sets and work environments is of paramount importance to MRC and why we set out to push for accountability.”

Kevin Spacey and his attorneys have not yet responded for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

Actor Anthony Rapp first accused Spacey of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following.