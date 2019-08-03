Watch Kevin Spacey exchange the big screen for a museum floor as he recites poetry at the Palazzo Massimo alle Terme

The appearance comes two weeks after prosecutors dropped an indecent assault case against the actor

Kevin Spacey stopped by the National Roman Museum in Italy yesterday (August 2) to recite a spot of poetry.

According to TMZ, the House of Cards and Usual Suspects actor took up residence at the Palazzo Massimo alle Terme and gave a reading to museum visitors. He performed Gabriele Tinti’s poem ‘The Boxer’ while standing next to the Hellenistic Greek statue, ‘Boxer at Rest’.

Donning a brown blazer and a tie, Spacey read: “I shook the country, made the arenas vibrate, tore my opponents to shreds. I lit up the darkness, collected insults, compelled applause. Not everyone knew how to do this. None of you. On the other hand life is not frightening for those who have never taken a risk.”

The poem details the breakdown of a boxer – watch Spacey give the reading below.

According to Variety, Spacey’s team reportedly informed the local media of the performance and promised outlets sit-down interviews. So far, no interviews have materialised.

A couple of weeks ago, prosecutors dropped an indecent assault case accusing Spacey of groping an 18-year-old man at a Massachusetts bar in 2016.

The alleged victim, who filed a civil lawsuit against the embattled actor in relation to the case, dropped his suit earlier this month, although no official reason was given at the time. Spacey had been accused of groping the then-18-year-old man at the Nantucket restaurant and bar where the latter worked back in July 2016 after allegedly getting him drunk.

The actor denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. Spacey’s attorney, Alan Jackson, claimed the accuser had financial motivations for making the claims against the actor.