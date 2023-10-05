Kevin Spacey rushed to hospital after health scare

Kevin Spacey was rushed to hospital this week after experiencing a health scare in Uzbekistan.

During a speech at the Tashkent International Film Festival’s closing ceremony on Monday (October 2), the actor recalled having symptoms of a heart attack earlier in the day while visiting the Afrasiyab Museum in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

“I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls, and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” Spacey said in the speech (via TMZ).

The actor said he underwent a “variety of tests” including an MRI, with doctors later giving him the all-clear.

He added: “Now everything turned out to be completely normal and I am of course grateful that it’s not anything more serious.”

Spacey explained how the incident had made him “take a moment” to reflect on his outlook on life.

“It also made me really take a moment and think to myself how fragile life is for all of us, and how important it is that we come together, that we support each other, that we do what we can for the next generation,” the actor said.

In July, Spacey was cleared of nine sexual offence charges in London after a four-week trial. He was accused of the charges by four men, in incidents alleged to have taken place between 2001 and 2013.

The actor is set to make his acting comeback in the upcoming thriller Control, where he has a key voice role. As reported by Variety, the film is scheduled to be released on December 15 in the UK and US.