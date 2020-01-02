Kevin Spacey sexual assault lawsuit settled following accuser’s death

A sexual assault lawsuit brought against Kevin Spacey by an anonymous massage therapist has been settled, according to papers filed this week in court.

The alleged victim claimed that the actor groped him while he was giving him a spa treatment in October 2016 at a house in Malibu, California.

Spacey, a two-time Academy Award winner known for numerous film and television roles, including in American Beauty and House of Cards, was charged with sexual battery, gender violence, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and false imprisonment.

The actor has denied all of the allegations.

In September, according to a filing made by Spacey’s lawyers at a California court, the alleged victim, referred to in the case as John Doe, had died. No date was provided.

The filing made by the actor’s lawyers was a notice of death. This began a 90-day clock for the accuser’s estate to be substituted into the case.

In November, the accuser’s son successfully petitioned a probate court to become special administrator. The probate filings cited the urgency of the Spacey suit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a settlement has now been reached after Spacey’s legal team and the special administrator have filed a stipulation to dismiss the case with prejudice (meaning claims can’t be refiled). No terms of the deal have been made public.

Spacey was removed from House Of Cards after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him in November 2018. Actor Anthony Rapp first accused him of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following.

In two separate statements, the House Of Cards star said he did not recall the incident with Rapp and, later, that he was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”

In July, US prosecutors dropped an indecent assault case accusing Spacey of groping an 18-year-old man at a Massachusetts bar in 2016.