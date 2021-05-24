Kevin Spacey to play investigator of sexual abuse in first move role since allegations

Kevin Spacey is set to appear in his first film role since sexual assault allegations were brought against him in 2017.

According to Variety, the actor will make his return to the big screen in the low-budget Italian indie film L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio, directed by Franco Nero. The film title translates to The Man Who Drew God, and will reportedly begin filming later this year.

Louis Nero, the film’s producer, confirmed that Spacey will make a cameo in the film as a police detective. Franco Nero is set to star as the main character.

ABC News reported that Vanessa Redgrave, Franco Nero’s wife, will also star in L’uomo Che Disegnò Dio. Nero plays a blind artist who is wrongly suspected of sexual abuse, with Spacey investigating the allegation.

Louis Nero confirmed to Variety that she will appear in the film if she can travel from England to Italy, but would only make a small cameo as the piano teacher of Franco Nero’s character.

The low-budget indie film follows “the rise and fall of a blind artist who has the extraordinary gift of making true-to-life portraits just by listening to human voices,” as reported by Filmitalia.

Spacey’s casting will mark his first film role since multiple sexual assault and misconduct allegations were brought against him.

He was removed from Netflix Whitehouse drama House Of Cards after allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against him in November 2018. Actor Anthony Rapp first accused him of making sexual advances to him in 1986, with numerous other claims following.

Spacey has denied all the allegations.

“I’m very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film,” Franco Nero said to ABC News. “I consider him a great actor and I can’t wait to start the movie.” Spacey declined ABC News’ and Variety‘s request for comment.

Spacey last starred in Billionaire Boys Club in 2018, which sunk at the box office after it took a record-breaking low of just $126 (£98) on its opening day in US cinemas.