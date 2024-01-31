‘Kick-Ass’ reboot trilogy will be part of “meta” cinematic universe

A Kick-Ass reboot may be underway, serving as part of a new trilogy in the super-hero comedy franchise.

Director Matthew Vaughn, who has been promoting his latest movie, Argylle, spoke with Collider about the possibility of another instalment.

The Kingsman: The Secret Service director said: “We’re halfway through it. There’s a very, very dare I say it… and it’s gonna be a cliche coming out of this head of mine. It is a very, very meta universe. It is what, you know, Kick-Ass was reinventing and creating a R-rated superhero and no one was really doing it.”

He hinted at the possibility of a reboot rather than a typical sequel saying: “This is taking that whole concept to a worthy…not even a sequel, because I think it’s just a whole new way of doing Kick-Ass, which couldn’t be more Kick-Ass.”

Vaughn also shared that the new Kick-Ass movie would be the third film in a trilogy. He said: “The trilogy will be School Fight, this movie, let’s call it Vram for the time being, and then Kick-Ass, and they’re all connected.”

School Fight, an action movie by Vaughn and Kingsman collaborator Damien Walters has already been filmed, and Vram is currently being shot.

Vaughn added: “So when this [Vram] is finished, I think this will launch, I’ll be conservative on this, if we’re lucky, Toronto, if we’re not lucky, Sundance. Well, this year, next year, if you know what I mean.”

The first Kick-Ass movie was released in 2010, and starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson as an ordinary teenager who tries to become a superhero. It also stars Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Nicolas Cage, Mark Strong and Chloë Grace Moretz. The sequel was released in 2013, seeing many of the cast return, starring alongside Jim Carrey.

Elsewhere, Vaughn has denied rumours that Taylor Swift is responsible for the book which inspired his upcoming movie, Argylle.