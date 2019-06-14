Kid Cudi signs up for new ‘Bill & Ted’ reboot

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' is set for release in August 2020

Kid Cudi has signed up to star in the forthcoming reboot of the Bill & Ted film series.

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will return to the roles which made them cult comedy stars back in the late 80s and early 90s, with the long-awaited third instalment in the Bill & Ted series, Bill & Ted Face the Music, now set for release on August 21, 2020.

Cudi’s role in the film has now been confirmed, although the name and description of his character has yet to be revealed. In a Twitter exchange, the rapper/singer responded to Winter after being reminded of a meeting they’d had over five years ago where they discussed Cudi’s appearance in the film.

Deadline‘s short synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music reads: “Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends, Bill and Ted, set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, old friends, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends.”

Dean Parisot is directing the new film from a screenplay written by original Bill & Ted writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Back in March, it was confirmed that William Sadler will reprise his role as the Grim Reaper in the new film.