‘Kidulthood’ star’s new grime movie to relaunch Channel U TV station

Kidulthood star Femi Oyeniran is making his directorial debut alongside Nicky “Slimting” Walker with Against All Odds, the first-ever grime movie – check out the trailer below.

The filmmakers are working alongside Link Up TV to relaunch grime TV station Channel U, which closed in 2018. It will premiere Against All Odds on Nobember 13, on satellite TV channel 385.

In a press release describing the film, Onyeniran and Walker said told Music Week: “Against All Odds is our visual homage to one of the most potent expressions of Black British music, Grime.

“To get the opportunity to create the musical accompaniment to the first ever Grime movie, with a team led by Rob Pascoe and Afryea Henry-Fontaine, has been a pleasure.

“They have supported us every step of the way. The music and the film are a celebration of Black British Heritage; there is no better home for that than the legendary Motown.”

Watch the first trailer here:

A soundtrack EP will also be released in tandem with the film, via Motown’s new UK outpost on November 13. Artists featured on the soundtrack include D Double E, Sir Spyro, Jammer and Flowdan.

Also on the EP will be a remix of Maxwell D’s ‘Serious’, which will now feature Capo Lee, Novelist, So Large, Bruza and Tempa T.

Against All Odds is due for release via Motown UK on November 13, also in conjunction with Lin Up TV.