A number of stars from the world of film have paid tribute to director Joel Schumacher, who died today (June 22) aged 80.

Kiefer Sutherland, who starred in some of Schumacher’s best-known films including The Lost Boys in 1987, Flatliners in 1990, A Time To Kill in 1996 and Phone Booth in 2003, described the late filmmaker as “one of my dearest friends”.

“His joy, spirit and talent will live on in my heart and memory for the rest of my life. Joel gave me opportunities and lifelong lessons […] His mark on modern culture and film will live on forever.”

Emmy Rossum, who starred in Schumacher’s 2004 film adaptation of 1986’s The Phantom Of The Opera, said: “I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher’s passing. He was a force. He was one of a kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life.”

I am in tears learning of Joel Schumacher's passing. He was a force. He was one of kind. Creative. Intense. Passionate. He played a huge part in the shaping of my life. I don't have the right words right now. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) June 22, 2020

Filmmaker and actor Kevin Smith, aka Silent Bob, said of Schumacher: “I met him on the set of the ill-fated Batman & Robin and he couldn’t have been nicer or more hospitable (and the man looooved to gossip). The Incredible Shrinking Woman was an early cable TV classic for me and I loved St Elmo’s Fire, The Client and Flawless.”

Schumacher died on Monday in New York City following a year-long battle with cancer.

Making his feature film directorial debut with The Incredible Shrinking Woman in 1981, Shumacher found fame with two successive box office hits, St. Elmo’s Fire and The Lost Boys, and in 1990 directed hit sci-fi horror Flatliners.

In 1995, he took over the Batman franchise from previous director Tim Burton to helm Batman Forever, starring Val Kilmer and Jim Carrey. It was followed by Batman & Robin in 1997, which was universally panned.

His final feature film was the 2011 crime thriller Trespass, while in 2013 he directed two episodes in the first series of Netflix series House Of Cards.