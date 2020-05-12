Vivica A. Fox, who played Vernita Green in Kill Bill Vol. 1 opposite Uma Thurman, has shared an update on a potential third film.

Fox filmed the seminal fight scene against Thurman’s Beatrix Kiddo, setting up the idea of a third Kill Bill film featuring Vernita’s daughter Nikki, played by Ambrosia Kelley.

Director Quentin Tarantino has been teasing a third film for years, something which Fox told The Hollywood Reporter about. “Oh my gosh, I can’t wait,” she said. “I think they’re waiting for [Vernita’s] daughter to grow up.

“So, the latest I’ve heard is that [Quentin] and Uma [Thurman] have been talking, and I’d love for them to figure it out. Quentin is great with flashbacks and figuring out some kind of way to make his characters alive again in a film.

Fox added: “So, I’m really hoping that Vernita Green gets her revenge.”

Discussing her preparation for the role, an intense physical performance opposite Thurman, Fox remembers the overwhelming training programme.

“Oh my God, I trained for six months,” the actress said. “I literally went from a size 8 to a size 2. It was intense and gruelling, but I loved every single bump and bruise.

“I’ll never forget the fourth and final day of filming the fight – I counted 30 bruises on my body, and I was proud of every single one of them. I earned them.”

Earlier this year, Tarantino says he plans to step away from directing after his tenth feature, to spend more time with his family.