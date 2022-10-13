Killer clown horror ‘Terrifier 2’ is causing people to pass out in cinemas

New horror film Terrifier 2 has reportedly caused people to pass out in cinemas in the US – check out the trailer above.

Directed by Damien Leone, the sequel to 2016’s Terrifier sees Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) resurrected as he hunts for two unsuspecting siblings on Halloween night.

Following the film’s release in the US on October 6, the explicit gory scenes have led to some reported incidents involving the emergency services.

In a post on Twitter, Andrew Liming shared a picture of emergency services attending to his friend after watching the film, writing: “#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended.”

Another user wrote: “Just saw Terrifier 2. It was an amazing gory mess. The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair, another guy left because he didn’t feel good, I overheard him say and walking out theatre door I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom.”

“A film festival is giving VOMIT BAGS for people going to watch Terrifier 2,” one Twitter user wrote earlier this month, alongside a picture.

The film’s producer, Steve Barton, shared a warning on social media, writing: “This movie contains scenes of graphic violence and brutal depictions of horror. Viewers who are faint of heart, prone to light headedness or have weak stomachs are advised to take extreme caution.

“There have already been numerous instances of fainting and vomiting in theaters. For those choosing to continue, you’ve been warned.”

On review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, Terrifier 2 has an 87 per cent critical approval rating. A review of the sequel on Paste Magazine, reads: “‘Overkill’ is a word that comes to mind quite a lot when watching Terrifier 2. It’s long, it’s ultra-violent and it’s packed with sequences – from a tense interaction in a costume shop to the climactic showdown – that another filmmaker would’ve made at least a little shorter.

“It feels like too much, but if you’re among the horror viewers who get swept up in Art The Clown’s impish act, you get the feeling that’s exactly the point. Art was born to be an overkiller, to embody Leone’s appreciation for blackly comic gore, and Terrifier 2 is his magnum opus of blood and guts.”

Terrifier 2 will be available on DVD and Blu-ray from Monday, October 24 in the UK.