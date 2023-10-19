‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’ soundtrack: every song in Martin Scorsese’s epic

Martin Scorsese‘s Killers Of The Flower Moon lands on Apple TV+ this week, and comes complete with an epic soundtrack.

The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, is based on a series of murders in the Osage tribe in 1920s Oklahoma.

A synopsis reads: “In the 1920s, members of the Osage Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, are murdered after oil is found on their land, and the FBI decides to investigate.”

In a five-star review of the film, NME wrote: “This is among Scorsese’s most important work. Popular music from the 1920s, Native American songs and Robbie Robertson’s bluesy score help round off this remarkable Western, a film that will linger in the minds of its audience for a long time.”

Alongside a score from Robbie Robertson, who died in August of this year after completing the score, the film’s soundtrack features a host of popular music from the 1920s and Native American songs.

Here’s every track on the Killers Of The Flower Moon soundtrack

1. ‘(Intro) The Sacred Pipe’

2. ‘Osage Oil Boom’

3. ‘My Land…My Land’

4. ‘Heartbeat Theme/ Ni-U-Kon-Ska’

5. ‘They Don’t Live Long’

6. ‘The Wedding’

7. ‘Tribal Council’

8. ‘Reign Of Terror’

9. ‘Insulin Train’

10. ‘Tulsa Massacre Newsreel’

11. ‘Shame On Us’

12. ‘Too Much Dynamite’

13. ‘Not If it’s Illegal’

14. ‘Salvation Adagio’

15. ‘Still Standing’

16. ‘Tupelo Blues’ – Rayna Gellert, Kieran Kane, Philip Jamison & David Mansfield

17. ‘Livery Stable Blues’ – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

18. ‘The Gallop, Chasse, Pas de Bourree’ – Adam Nielsen

19. ‘Metropolis (A Blue Fantasie)’ – Vince Giordano & The Nighthawks

20. ‘Mollie’ – Andy Stein

21. ‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ – Osage Tribal Singers

Talking to NME about his relationship with Robertson and his score for the film, Scorsese said: “We knew each other for 50 years. And so his last work is this music in the film. And he was indigenous too. I think his mother was from the Mohawk Nation, up in First Nations in Canada. And so it was a very special project for Rob to do.” It’s clearly been special for Scorsese too, a late, great masterpiece in a career full of them. “Every aspect of this film – the Osage culture, the baby namings, the funerals, the wedding, all these things were something I wanted to recreate,” he says. “So we learn about these cultures and learn more about ourselves.”