GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

‘Killing Eve’ star Jodie Comer being eyed-up to play Furiosa in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ prequel

She may play the younger version of Charlize Theron's character

By Sam Warner
Jodie Comer - Credit: Getty

Mad Max: Fury Road‘s Furiosa-focused prequel film looks to be lining-up Killing Eve star Jodie Comer to play the main role.

Last week, it was confirmed by director George Miller that the upcoming movie would centre on the character from the 2015 blockbuster, though actress Charlize Theron would not be returning.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Comer is now being eyed-up to play the younger incarnation of the Imperator.

Advertisement

Miller previously revealed he had considered bringing back Theron via de-ageing technology, though in the end decided against it.

mad max
The Mad Max prequel will focus on Furiosa (Picture: Warner Bros)

“For the longest time, I thought we could just use CG de-aging on Charlize, but I don’t think we’re nearly there yet,” he said. “Despite the valiant attempts on The Irishman, I think there’s still an uncanny valley. Everyone is on the verge of solving it, [in] particular Japanese video-game designers, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe.”

He has also reportedly been considering Anya Taylor-Joy for the role, though it now seems that Comer is in the running too.

A draft of the prequel was written even before Fury Road began production, alongside extensive backstories for many of the other characters.

Tom Hardy in Mad Max: Fury Road
Tom Hardy in ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. CREDIT: Warner Bros

Advertisement

“It was purely a way of helping Charlize and explaining it to ourselves,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Miller previously revealed that there were two new Mad Max movies in the pipeline, which would be sequels — though they depended on legal issues with Warner Bros.

It was also reported in February that a fifth Max Max movie was set to start shooting later this year, though it remains unclear whether this has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.